Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Trading Up 10.5% – Should You Buy?

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) was up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 470.18 and last traded at GBX 470.18. Approximately 248,820,844 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 561% from the average daily volume of 37,628,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425.50.

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 10.9%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 457.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 418.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers. The company provides hygiene services, including the provision and maintenance of products, such as soap and hand sanitizer dispensers, hand dryers, air care and purification, cubicle and surface sanitizers, feminine hygiene units, toilet paper dispensers, and floor protection mats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.