Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Shares Down 9.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report) dropped 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.05 and last traded at GBX 0.05. Approximately 1,174,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,132,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06.

Wildcat Petroleum Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.04.

Wildcat Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. Wildcat Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wildcat Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wildcat Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.