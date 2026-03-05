Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Short Interest Up 25.3% in February

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 912,637 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the January 29th total of 728,561 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,715 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,715 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $337.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -116.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.88. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $142.10 and a 12-month high of $380.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $593.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently -103.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird set a $360.00 price target on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Littelfuse

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anthony Grillo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.24, for a total transaction of $1,731,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,037,019.52. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Sung-Jip Kim sold 5,488 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.35, for a total transaction of $1,791,008.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,611.25. This trade represents a 35.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 57,677 shares of company stock worth $18,515,019 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,141,000 after purchasing an additional 44,826 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,068,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,358,000 after buying an additional 26,824 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,024,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,035,000 after buying an additional 412,160 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 980,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,988,000 after buying an additional 37,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,273,000 after buying an additional 225,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.