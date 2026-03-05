RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Short Interest Up 25.5% in February

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 469,466 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the January 29th total of 374,041 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:EENEF opened at $9.18 on Thursday. RS Group has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded RS Group to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) is a global distributor of industrial and electronic products, serving engineers, procurement professionals and maintenance teams. The company offers a comprehensive range of over 500,000 products, including electronic components, automation and control devices, tools, fasteners, test and measurement equipment, and maintenance supplies. RS Group’s digital platforms and catalogues provide customers with real-time stock information, technical resources and e-procurement solutions designed to streamline supply chain management.

Through its two core brands – RS Components in Europe and Allied Electronics & Automation in North America – RS Group supports industries such as manufacturing, transportation, energy and infrastructure.

