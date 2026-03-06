Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY Position Raised by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,555 shares during the period. Champion Homes accounts for about 3.2% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 1.19% of Champion Homes worth $50,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Champion Homes by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Champion Homes during the third quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Champion Homes in the third quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Champion Homes by 33.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Champion Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000.

SKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. CJS Securities upgraded Champion Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Champion Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Champion Homes in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Champion Homes from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Champion Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of Champion Homes stock opened at $88.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $100.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.77.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. Champion Homes had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $656.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total transaction of $159,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 54,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,786,537.95. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 12,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $1,064,916.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 33,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,634.30. The trade was a 26.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Champion Homes, traded under the NYSE ticker SKY, operates as a leading provider of factory-built housing solutions in North America. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of manufactured and modular homes, serving a broad spectrum of customers from first-time homebuyers to those seeking upscale residential properties. Champion Homes leverages vertically integrated operations to streamline production, ensuring consistent quality and cost efficiencies across its product lines.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses single- and multi-section modular homes, manufactured home models, park models and select commercial modular buildings.

