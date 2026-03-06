Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,722 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Autodesk from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Autodesk from $315.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.96.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $264.12 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.01 and a 52-week high of $329.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.05. The company has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 53.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

