Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Chevron alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,540,753,000 after buying an additional 27,961,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,721,477,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $988,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,047,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279,918 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14,194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,722,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $532,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Freedom Capital downgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Argus set a $203.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alana K. Knowles sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total transaction of $441,338.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $26,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,449.04. The trade was a 92.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,052,197 shares of company stock valued at $187,128,404. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical-driven oil rally: higher crude and gas prices amid Middle East escalation are lifting energy-sector earnings power and provide a tailwind to Chevron’s integrated margins. Read More.

Geopolitical-driven oil rally: higher crude and gas prices amid Middle East escalation are lifting energy-sector earnings power and provide a tailwind to Chevron’s integrated margins. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price-target raises: several firms have bumped targets and reiterated conviction in CVX’s cash returns (recent headline target lifts push some forecasts above $200), supporting buying interest. Read More.

Analyst upgrades and price-target raises: several firms have bumped targets and reiterated conviction in CVX’s cash returns (recent headline target lifts push some forecasts above $200), supporting buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market narrative as “geopolitical insurance”: institutional commentary and coverage are treating majors like Chevron as hedges in a volatile oil backdrop, which attracts risk‑off flows into large integrated producers. Read More.

Market narrative as “geopolitical insurance”: institutional commentary and coverage are treating majors like Chevron as hedges in a volatile oil backdrop, which attracts risk‑off flows into large integrated producers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: Chevron raised its quarterly payout, reinforcing the income case for investors and supporting the stock’s valuation relative to peers. Read More.

Dividend increase: Chevron raised its quarterly payout, reinforcing the income case for investors and supporting the stock’s valuation relative to peers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Bullish commentary and theses: retail and independent outlets have circulated bullish writeups summarizing reasons to buy CVX (scale, cash returns, dividend), which can help sentiment but don’t always move institutional flows on their own. Read More.

Bullish commentary and theses: retail and independent outlets have circulated bullish writeups summarizing reasons to buy CVX (scale, cash returns, dividend), which can help sentiment but don’t always move institutional flows on their own. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational disruption — Leviathan pause: Chevron suspended production at the Leviathan gas field amid regional security orders, creating near‑term volume and revenue uncertainty for that asset. Read More.

Operational disruption — Leviathan pause: Chevron suspended production at the Leviathan gas field amid regional security orders, creating near‑term volume and revenue uncertainty for that asset. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling: multiple senior executives — including reported multi‑million‑dollar sales by the CEO and other officers — have disclosed big stock sales in early March, which often triggers short‑term caution and profit‑taking. Read More.

Large insider selling: multiple senior executives — including reported multi‑million‑dollar sales by the CEO and other officers — have disclosed big stock sales in early March, which often triggers short‑term caution and profit‑taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/political risk: Chevron warned California officials that certain state energy policies could affect refining economics; domestic policy uncertainty can increase volatility and operational constraints. Read More.

Chevron Stock Up 2.0%

Chevron stock opened at $189.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.49. The stock has a market cap of $378.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $191.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.91%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.