Eugene Noel Sells 41,209 Shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Stock

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) COO Eugene Noel sold 41,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total transaction of $7,872,979.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 29,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,653,551.60. This represents a 58.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE AMT opened at $187.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.25. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $166.88 and a 12 month high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. American Tower’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $229.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.35.

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

