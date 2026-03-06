Piper Sandler Cuts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $330.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $490.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down from $400.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB

MongoDB Price Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $263.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.92, a PEG ratio of 1,462.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.67. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $695.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.85, for a total transaction of $660,617.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,824,249.15. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.86, for a total transaction of $229,692.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,066.24. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 32,504 shares of company stock valued at $13,389,622 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD grew its stake in MongoDB by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting MongoDB

Here are the key news stories impacting MongoDB this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company expands AI capabilities — MongoDB announced new embedding models, vector search tools and APIs in Atlas to simplify building AI apps, a product push that supports long‑term revenue mix and Atlas adoption. MongoDB Expands AI Capabilities

Company expands AI capabilities — MongoDB announced new embedding models, vector search tools and APIs in Atlas to simplify building AI apps, a product push that supports long‑term revenue mix and Atlas adoption. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade — Scotiabank raised MDB from “sector perform” to “sector outperform” and lifted its price target to $310, signaling research confidence from at least one regional bank. Scotiabank Upgrade (Benzinga)

Analyst upgrade — Scotiabank raised MDB from “sector perform” to “sector outperform” and lifted its price target to $310, signaling research confidence from at least one regional bank. Positive Sentiment: High price targets / buy ratings remain from several firms — Citigroup set a $400 PT and Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating, showing pockets of analyst conviction above current levels. Citigroup $400 PT

High price targets / buy ratings remain from several firms — Citigroup set a $400 PT and Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating, showing pockets of analyst conviction above current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options flow — Extremely large volumes of both calls (~36,130) and puts (~23,831) were traded, indicating speculative positioning and increased short‑term volatility rather than a clear directional bet.

Unusual options flow — Extremely large volumes of both calls (~36,130) and puts (~23,831) were traded, indicating speculative positioning and increased short‑term volatility rather than a clear directional bet. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst target moves — A few shops trimmed targets (e.g., Canaccord to $375, UBS to $275) while others kept higher targets; the net effect is increased dispersion in expectations. Canaccord PT Cut UBS PT Cut

Mixed analyst target moves — A few shops trimmed targets (e.g., Canaccord to $375, UBS to $275) while others kept higher targets; the net effect is increased dispersion in expectations. Negative Sentiment: Guidance disappointed — Q4 results beat on revenue and EPS, but fiscal‑2027 guidance still implies operating losses (and management changes were announced), which triggered the prior session’s heavy selloff. Why MDB Is Down 19.1%

Guidance disappointed — Q4 results beat on revenue and EPS, but fiscal‑2027 guidance still implies operating losses (and management changes were announced), which triggered the prior session’s heavy selloff. Negative Sentiment: Downgrades and cautious notes — Zacks moved MDB from “strong‑buy” to “hold” and several firms expressed more conservative outlooks, adding pressure after the guidance miss. Zacks Downgrade

Downgrades and cautious notes — Zacks moved MDB from “strong‑buy” to “hold” and several firms expressed more conservative outlooks, adding pressure after the guidance miss. Negative Sentiment: Analyst pessimism reported — Barclays and Monness issued more negative commentary/forecasts that contributed to the recent gap down and investor caution. Barclays Pessimistic Forecast Monness Notes

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.