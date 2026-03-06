Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Atria Investments Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16,242 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Atria Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $113,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $250,213,000 after buying an additional 86,978 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.1% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $451,642,000. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.29.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $554,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,662,702. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. This represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,739. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $218.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.21 and a 200 day moving average of $227.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

