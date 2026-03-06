Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,762,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,521 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.35% of Ingredion worth $337,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 100.8% in the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 810.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ingredion from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.83.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $131,118.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,406.70. This trade represents a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 9,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $1,160,604.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,432.05. The trade was a 23.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,310 shares of company stock worth $5,741,733. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion stock opened at $112.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $102.31 and a 52 week high of $141.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.06). Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 10.10%.The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.8 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company’s product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

