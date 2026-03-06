Stifel Nicolaus Cuts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $330.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $450.00 to $330.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDB. Macquarie Infrastructure increased their price target on MongoDB from $305.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $263.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.92, a PEG ratio of 1,462.32 and a beta of 1.40. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $444.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $372.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.67.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $695.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.85, for a total transaction of $660,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,824,249.15. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,190 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.75, for a total value of $440,002.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 80,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,824.50. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 32,504 shares of company stock worth $13,389,622 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 209.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 42.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,910,000 after purchasing an additional 39,978 shares during the last quarter. Pinegrove Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,014,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Company expands AI capabilities — MongoDB announced new embedding models, vector search tools and APIs in Atlas to simplify building AI apps, a product push that supports long‑term revenue mix and Atlas adoption. MongoDB Expands AI Capabilities

Company expands AI capabilities — MongoDB announced new embedding models, vector search tools and APIs in Atlas to simplify building AI apps, a product push that supports long‑term revenue mix and Atlas adoption. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade — Scotiabank raised MDB from “sector perform” to “sector outperform” and lifted its price target to $310, signaling research confidence from at least one regional bank. Scotiabank Upgrade (Benzinga)

Analyst upgrade — Scotiabank raised MDB from “sector perform” to “sector outperform” and lifted its price target to $310, signaling research confidence from at least one regional bank. Positive Sentiment: High price targets / buy ratings remain from several firms — Citigroup set a $400 PT and Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating, showing pockets of analyst conviction above current levels. Citigroup $400 PT

High price targets / buy ratings remain from several firms — Citigroup set a $400 PT and Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating, showing pockets of analyst conviction above current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options flow — Extremely large volumes of both calls (~36,130) and puts (~23,831) were traded, indicating speculative positioning and increased short‑term volatility rather than a clear directional bet.

Unusual options flow — Extremely large volumes of both calls (~36,130) and puts (~23,831) were traded, indicating speculative positioning and increased short‑term volatility rather than a clear directional bet. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst target moves — A few shops trimmed targets (e.g., Canaccord to $375, UBS to $275) while others kept higher targets; the net effect is increased dispersion in expectations. Canaccord PT Cut UBS PT Cut

Mixed analyst target moves — A few shops trimmed targets (e.g., Canaccord to $375, UBS to $275) while others kept higher targets; the net effect is increased dispersion in expectations. Negative Sentiment: Guidance disappointed — Q4 results beat on revenue and EPS, but fiscal‑2027 guidance still implies operating losses (and management changes were announced), which triggered the prior session’s heavy selloff. Why MDB Is Down 19.1%

Guidance disappointed — Q4 results beat on revenue and EPS, but fiscal‑2027 guidance still implies operating losses (and management changes were announced), which triggered the prior session’s heavy selloff. Negative Sentiment: Downgrades and cautious notes — Zacks moved MDB from “strong‑buy” to “hold” and several firms expressed more conservative outlooks, adding pressure after the guidance miss. Zacks Downgrade

Downgrades and cautious notes — Zacks moved MDB from “strong‑buy” to “hold” and several firms expressed more conservative outlooks, adding pressure after the guidance miss. Negative Sentiment: Analyst pessimism reported — Barclays and Monness issued more negative commentary/forecasts that contributed to the recent gap down and investor caution. Barclays Pessimistic Forecast Monness Notes

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

