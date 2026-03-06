Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) SVP Sells $2,085,930.00 in Stock

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) SVP Michael Sluiter sold 9,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,085,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,800. The trade was a 45.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GPOR stock opened at $209.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $153.27 and a twelve month high of $225.78. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.62 and a 200-day moving average of $192.67.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $398.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.24 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 30.01%.

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target to $267 and kept a “buy” rating, implying meaningful upside versus current levels — this can attract buyers and support momentum. UBS price target raise (Benzinga)

Analysts and models are highlighting strong cash generation: a Seeking Alpha write‑up projects ~$510M of free cash flow in 2026 with plans to allocate much of it to buybacks — this supports shareholder returns and valuation upside. Projected 2026 free cash flow (Seeking Alpha)

Company expanded a discounted share repurchase (84,416 shares on March 3) — management buybacks can limit supply and signal confidence in the stock. Discounted buyback announced (TipRanks)

Q4 results: a one‑cent EPS miss ($5.60 vs. $5.61) but revenue beat and healthy margins/ROE — fundamentals remain solid but the print didn't materially change the story. Q4 results summary (MarketBeat)

Major holder Silver Point executed large sales: ~759,740 shares on March 2 and another 84,416 on March 3 (total ~844k shares, ~$172M). Those disposals are a direct source of selling pressure and can weigh on near‑term price action. SEC ownership filing

Several insiders sold small-to-moderate stakes the same week (including Timothy Cutt and others) — executive selling increases float and can dent sentiment unless explained as routine diversification. Director Form 4 (SEC)

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 364.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPOR shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Gulfport Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Gulfport Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Evercore upped their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Gulfport Energy from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.44.

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the development of onshore natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil properties in the United States. Gulfport utilizes horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to maximize production and enhance recovery from its resource plays.

The company’s primary operations are concentrated in two major U.S. resource basins.

