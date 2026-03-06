Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,675,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,883 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.8% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $367,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $303.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp set a $285.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,662,702. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.82, for a total value of $1,406,779.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 522,361 shares in the company, valued at $107,512,341.02. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,739 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $218.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.