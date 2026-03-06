Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 3,430 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Edgar Lomax Co. VA reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $2,165,899,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.3% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 82.0% in the second quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 27,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 155.9% during the third quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 47,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,893,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $706.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $679.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $572.33. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $789.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 39,138 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.08, for a total transaction of $26,656,109.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,524,818. The trade was a 47.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 7,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.90, for a total transaction of $6,130,517.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 46,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,236,946.70. This represents a 14.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 133,450 shares of company stock valued at $92,530,665 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $640.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $756.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $677.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $717.05.

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

