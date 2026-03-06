Mizuho Cuts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $290.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $380.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MDB. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on MongoDB from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.18.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $263.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -299.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,462.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $372.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.67. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $695.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.85, for a total transaction of $660,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,824,249.15. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.86, for a total value of $229,692.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,066.24. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,504 shares of company stock worth $13,389,622. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,985,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,981,000 after acquiring an additional 431,382 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 206.8% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,118,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,796,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,119,000 after acquiring an additional 40,219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in MongoDB by 61.3% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,483,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,550,000 after acquiring an additional 563,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,429,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Company expands AI capabilities — MongoDB announced new embedding models, vector search tools and APIs in Atlas to simplify building AI apps, a product push that supports long‑term revenue mix and Atlas adoption. MongoDB Expands AI Capabilities

Company expands AI capabilities — MongoDB announced new embedding models, vector search tools and APIs in Atlas to simplify building AI apps, a product push that supports long‑term revenue mix and Atlas adoption. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade — Scotiabank raised MDB from “sector perform” to “sector outperform” and lifted its price target to $310, signaling research confidence from at least one regional bank. Scotiabank Upgrade (Benzinga)

Analyst upgrade — Scotiabank raised MDB from “sector perform” to “sector outperform” and lifted its price target to $310, signaling research confidence from at least one regional bank. Positive Sentiment: High price targets / buy ratings remain from several firms — Citigroup set a $400 PT and Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating, showing pockets of analyst conviction above current levels. Citigroup $400 PT

High price targets / buy ratings remain from several firms — Citigroup set a $400 PT and Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating, showing pockets of analyst conviction above current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options flow — Extremely large volumes of both calls (~36,130) and puts (~23,831) were traded, indicating speculative positioning and increased short‑term volatility rather than a clear directional bet.

Unusual options flow — Extremely large volumes of both calls (~36,130) and puts (~23,831) were traded, indicating speculative positioning and increased short‑term volatility rather than a clear directional bet. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst target moves — A few shops trimmed targets (e.g., Canaccord to $375, UBS to $275) while others kept higher targets; the net effect is increased dispersion in expectations. Canaccord PT Cut UBS PT Cut

Mixed analyst target moves — A few shops trimmed targets (e.g., Canaccord to $375, UBS to $275) while others kept higher targets; the net effect is increased dispersion in expectations. Negative Sentiment: Guidance disappointed — Q4 results beat on revenue and EPS, but fiscal‑2027 guidance still implies operating losses (and management changes were announced), which triggered the prior session’s heavy selloff. Why MDB Is Down 19.1%

Guidance disappointed — Q4 results beat on revenue and EPS, but fiscal‑2027 guidance still implies operating losses (and management changes were announced), which triggered the prior session’s heavy selloff. Negative Sentiment: Downgrades and cautious notes — Zacks moved MDB from “strong‑buy” to “hold” and several firms expressed more conservative outlooks, adding pressure after the guidance miss. Zacks Downgrade

Downgrades and cautious notes — Zacks moved MDB from “strong‑buy” to “hold” and several firms expressed more conservative outlooks, adding pressure after the guidance miss. Negative Sentiment: Analyst pessimism reported — Barclays and Monness issued more negative commentary/forecasts that contributed to the recent gap down and investor caution. Barclays Pessimistic Forecast Monness Notes

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

