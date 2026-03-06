Michele Lau Sells 2,725 Shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) EVP Michele Lau sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $990.00, for a total transaction of $2,697,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,530. This represents a 45.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $931.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $880.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $814.03. McKesson Corporation has a 52-week low of $626.33 and a 52-week high of $999.00. The company has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.38.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.03 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in McKesson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC raised its position in McKesson by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,012.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $966.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on McKesson from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $960.93.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

