Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Humana Inc. $HUM

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,248,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,374 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.04% of Humana worth $324,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 47.5% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 19,300.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty purchased 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.21 per share, with a total value of $150,020.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,992.97. The trade was a 7.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE HUM opened at $180.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.61 and a 12 month high of $315.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.27.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.08 billion. Humana had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.16) EPS. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $267.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.48.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana’s products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

