Edgar Lomax Co. VA Has $48.77 Million Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Edgar Lomax Co. VA trimmed its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,990 shares during the quarter. CocaCola accounts for 3.8% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $48,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on CocaCola from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 250,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $19,839,448.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 278,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,013,186.70. The trade was a 47.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $1,722,074.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 173,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,028,536. This represents a 10.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 869,045 shares of company stock worth $68,407,201 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO opened at $76.96 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.05. The stock has a market cap of $330.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. CocaCola’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

