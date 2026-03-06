Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 198,919 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,355,480 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,919 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.82% of Diamondback Energy worth $337,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. STF Management LP increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 4,490 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FANG. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $199.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

UBS raised its price target to $216 and kept a "buy" rating, implying about a 20.6% upside from the current level.

Barclays bumped its target to $185 and retains an "overweight" view, providing incremental analyst support.

TD Cowen (via TipRanks) reiterated a Buy and $195 target, citing disciplined growth and low breakeven economics that support upside.

Sector momentum: coverage highlights Diamondback as a top energy name to watch amid 2026's energy rally and stronger LNG dynamics — a tailwind for sentiment.

Macro driver: Zacks flags oil above $75 and names FANG among four players to watch, reinforcing commodity-driven upside potential.

Piper Sandler slightly trimmed its target from $218 to $215 but left an "overweight" rating — a modest calibration rather than a directional change.

Reported short interest data shows zero shares (and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure), which appears anomalous and is unlikely to be meaningful until reconciled.

Benchmark downgraded FANG from "buy" to "hold," removing some bullish conviction and adding a near-term headwind to sentiment.

Barron's highlights recent downgrades within energy despite rising oil — a cautionary note that some analysts see limited further upside after the sector's rally.

FANG stock opened at $179.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $183.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.26). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.07%.The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.30%.

In other news, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 60,605 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total value of $9,764,677.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 982,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,220,806.72. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fang Holdings Lp Sgf sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.88, for a total value of $162,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 98,686,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,074,094,093.76. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

