Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,234,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,465 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Alphabet worth $4,197,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 594,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,540,000 after purchasing an additional 41,132 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.21, for a total transaction of $10,439,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,244,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,914,730.12. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $867,569.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,832.60. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,079,993 shares of company stock worth $108,745,244 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.90.

Alphabet stock opened at $300.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $350.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

