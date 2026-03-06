Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,234,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,465 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Alphabet worth $4,197,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 594,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,540,000 after purchasing an additional 41,132 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Large enterprise deals and product momentum support revenue and TPU/cloud demand — Google Cloud wins (CVS AI health platform) and ongoing Gemini product updates reinforce the company’s commercial AI growth story. CVS taps Google Cloud to roll out AI-powered health platform
- Positive Sentiment: Large infrastructure demand signaled by Meta leasing Google TPUs — multibillion‑dollar TPU agreements point to durable cloud revenue from AI training customers. Meta leases Google AI chips
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic partnerships (reported Apple tie‑up) could deepen Gemini / cloud integration into iOS ecosystem, raising long‑term monetization potential. Gemini lawsuit and Apple deal reframe AI risk/reward
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains constructive — Bank of America reaffirmed a Buy and $370 target, helping underpin bullish expectations for medium‑term upside. Bank of America maintains $370 PT
- Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling observed (small share disposals by a director and the CAO) — routine filings show modest reductions that investors monitor but that don’t indicate strategic distress. Insider sale filing
- Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory/legal uncertainty partly settles gameplay — Fortnite returns to Google Play worldwide, but with changed economics from the Epic settlement. That removes distribution uncertainty while altering long‑term service revenue. Fortnite returns to Google Play
- Negative Sentiment: Play Store commission cut — Google’s settlement with Epic reduces Play Store fees to roughly 20%, which could lower app‑store revenue and margins versus prior assumptions. Google lowers Play Store commissions
- Negative Sentiment: High‑profile Gemini lawsuit raises liability and regulatory risk — a wrongful‑death claim alleging harmful chatbot guidance increases uncertainty around consumer AI oversight and potential litigation costs. Gemini wrongful‑death lawsuit
- Negative Sentiment: Waymo safety/regulatory scrutiny and AI capex concerns — NTSB probes and reminders of heavy AI capital spending weigh on near‑term margins and sentiment. Waymo NTSB scrutiny AI capex pressure article
A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.90.
Alphabet stock opened at $300.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $350.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.58.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.
Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.
Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.
