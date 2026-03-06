NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Stake Increased by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,719 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,073,290. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,643 shares in the company, valued at $867,870. The trade was a 65.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,049 shares of company stock worth $14,194,542. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.16.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $91.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $95.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.76.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.