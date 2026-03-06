Head to Head Comparison: Pcs Edventures!.Com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) & Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Pcs Edventures!.Com (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Free Report) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of Autodesk shares are held by institutional investors. 49.3% of Pcs Edventures!.Com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Autodesk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Pcs Edventures!.Com has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autodesk has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pcs Edventures!.Com 1.93% 1.43% 1.23% Autodesk 15.60% 53.51% 13.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Pcs Edventures!.Com and Autodesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pcs Edventures!.Com and Autodesk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pcs Edventures!.Com 0 0 0 0 0.00 Autodesk 0 5 23 1 2.86

Autodesk has a consensus price target of $341.96, indicating a potential upside of 29.47%. Given Autodesk’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Autodesk is more favorable than Pcs Edventures!.Com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pcs Edventures!.Com and Autodesk”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pcs Edventures!.Com $7.42 million 1.90 $950,000.00 N/A N/A Autodesk $7.21 billion 7.73 $1.12 billion $5.24 50.40

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than Pcs Edventures!.Com.

Summary

Autodesk beats Pcs Edventures!.Com on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pcs Edventures!.Com

PCS Edventures!, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles. The company also provides PCS Digital Media Labs, which contains lesson plans, a hard cover mobile case, digital cameras, camcorders or voice recorders, accessories, and a teacher guide; and PCS Academy of Engineering Lab, a STEM based program that is designed for use in tech-ed programs and for various environments through 10 student modules, such as hardware, software, lab furniture, and curriculum. In addition, it offers PCS Edventures Robotics system, a platform that provides various robotics lab implementations to its RiQ robot kits for home users, as well as engages students in various areas, including computer programming, physics, math, and other topics; PCS Discover STEM Lab, a modular program that provides activities for afterschool facilitators in the areas of STEM; summer camp packages, which offer summer camp solutions for schools and afterschool programs; and Riot, a racing drone product. PCS Edventures!, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Vault, a data management software to manage data in one central location, accelerate design processes, and streamline internal/external collaboration; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and ShotGrid, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry. It sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. Autodesk, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

