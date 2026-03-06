PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 46,026 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $921,570,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,992,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $891,248,000 after acquiring an additional 184,014 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,038,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $746,068,000 after acquiring an additional 522,514 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PayPal by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,177,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $548,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in PayPal by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,680,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,023,000 after purchasing an additional 138,480 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting PayPal
Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Partnership expands PYUSD use case — PayPal announced a collaboration with TCS Blockchain to enable digital‑asset settlement of freight invoices, creating a concrete B2B revenue/volume path for PYUSD and invoice processing services. PayPal Joins Forces With TCS Blockchain
- Positive Sentiment: Stablecoin narrative supportive — industry coverage notes PYUSD’s growing relevance as stablecoin supply concentrates among a few large players; that strengthens PayPal’s strategic case for wallet/stablecoin-led payment flows. Stablecoins Market Tightens as Tether and Circle Control 84% of Supply
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend supports income thesis — PayPal recently announced a quarterly dividend, which can modestly broaden the buyer base and signal capital-return discipline. MarketBeat PYPL Coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: New analyst coverage but limited upside — Bank of America started coverage with a “neutral” rating and a $48 target; coverage brings attention but little conviction above current levels. How The Investment Story For PayPal Is Shifting
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate keeps shares volatile — multiple outlets are re‑evaluating PayPal after a sharp multi‑month reset; this drives trading but produces mixed buy/hold conclusions. Evaluating PayPal Valuation
- Negative Sentiment: Legal overhang — Several law firms have filed or solicited plaintiffs for securities class actions tied to PayPal’s guidance/earnings (lead‑plaintiff deadline Apr 20, 2026), creating potential costs, distraction and headline risk. Pomerantz Class Action Notice
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — SEC filings show meaningful sales by senior executives (multiple recent sales reported), which can be read as a negative signal for near‑term insider confidence. Insider Selling Alerts
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss remains a drag — PayPal’s recent Q4 revenue and EPS miss that pushed shares to a 12‑month low is still cited by analysts and underpins cautious ratings and downward pressure until execution and guidance recover. Q4 Miss and Share Drop
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $98,763.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,992.20. This trade represents a 65.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Keller sold 29,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $1,361,317.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,113.34. This represents a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,535. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
PayPal Stock Up 1.9%
Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $47.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $60.79. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $79.50.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.
PayPal Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. PayPal’s payout ratio is presently 10.35%.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.
Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PayPal
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- BNZI stands out as a Zacks Buy. Earnings momentum and analyst upgrades align
- What happened in Cyprus could be coming here
- Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.