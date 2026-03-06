PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 46,026 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $921,570,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,992,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $891,248,000 after acquiring an additional 184,014 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,038,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $746,068,000 after acquiring an additional 522,514 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PayPal by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,177,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $548,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in PayPal by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,680,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,023,000 after purchasing an additional 138,480 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Zacks Research cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 price target on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on PayPal from $91.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.03.

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $98,763.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,992.20. This trade represents a 65.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Keller sold 29,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $1,361,317.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,113.34. This represents a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,535. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $47.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $60.79. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. PayPal’s payout ratio is presently 10.35%.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

