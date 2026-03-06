Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Sells $2,924,427.09 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) CEO Chad Robins sold 182,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $2,924,427.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,276,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,398,900.46. The trade was a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.82 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.79.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.38 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 21.48%.The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and revenue beat — Adaptive reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results (EPS beat and revenue +51% YoY), which supports longer-term growth expectations and was a catalyst for bullish analyst notes earlier this quarter. MarketBeat ADPT page

Q4 results and revenue beat — Adaptive reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results (EPS beat and revenue +51% YoY), which supports longer-term growth expectations and was a catalyst for bullish analyst notes earlier this quarter. Positive Sentiment: Analyst backdrop mostly constructive — Multiple firms have buy/overweight ratings and recent price-target increases (consensus “Moderate Buy”), which provides support vs. headline volatility. Analyst coverage summary

Analyst backdrop mostly constructive — Multiple firms have buy/overweight ratings and recent price-target increases (consensus “Moderate Buy”), which provides support vs. headline volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data shows an anomalous 0-share reading and a 0.0 days-to-cover metric — this appears to be a data/reporting artifact rather than a meaningful change in bearish positioning. (No actionable signal until corrected data is posted.)

Short-interest data shows an anomalous 0-share reading and a 0.0 days-to-cover metric — this appears to be a data/reporting artifact rather than a meaningful change in bearish positioning. (No actionable signal until corrected data is posted.) Neutral Sentiment: Small institutional activity — several modest new or increased stakes were reported in recent filings; institutional ownership remains high (~99%). These moves are small relative to market cap and unlikely to drive intraday price action. Institutional holdings

Small institutional activity — several modest new or increased stakes were reported in recent filings; institutional ownership remains high (~99%). These moves are small relative to market cap and unlikely to drive intraday price action. Negative Sentiment: Large CEO selling — CEO Chad Robins has executed multiple large sales, including a 289,024‑share sale on Mar. 2 at ~$15.82 (~$4.57M) and other recent disposals totaling hundreds of thousands of shares; these sizable reductions (one filing showed a ~12.7% position cut) are a near-term negative signal for investor sentiment. CEO sale SEC filing

Large CEO selling — CEO Chad Robins has executed multiple large sales, including a 289,024‑share sale on Mar. 2 at ~$15.82 (~$4.57M) and other recent disposals totaling hundreds of thousands of shares; these sizable reductions (one filing showed a ~12.7% position cut) are a near-term negative signal for investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Other insider sales — COO Julie Rubinstein sold ~30.9k shares (filings show sales at ~$15.67–$16.00 for ~$485k–$495k), and director/insider Harlan Robins sold multiple blocks (10k and ~14.2k shares). Multiple insider sales in a short window amplify market concern about near-term insider conviction. COO sale SEC filing Harlan sale SEC filing

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 867.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company’s flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

