Ian Ashken Sells 72,546 Shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG) Stock

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) Director Ian Ashken sold 72,546 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $3,115,125.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,561,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,501,534.96. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of -55.55, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.69. APi Group Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $46.89.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 3.70%.The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in APi Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 14,720.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1,851.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Minor institutional flow changes were reported (small buys by several funds and modest shifts in holdings). These moves are not large enough to explain today’s price action but reflect ongoing institutional ownership (~86.6% held by institutions). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Concentrated director selling: Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold ~300,000 shares across Mar 2–4 (partial sales noted at average prices ~$44.29–$42.94); Director James E. Lillie sold ~360,000 shares over the same days. Combined, ~660,000 shares were sold (~$28–29M), increasing short‑term supply and putting downward pressure on the stock despite the directors retaining large residual stakes. SEC filings: Ashken Read More., Lillie Read More..

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. CJS Securities upgraded APi Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on APi Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on APi Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

