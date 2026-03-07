Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,090,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 0.8% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $117,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brant Point Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 149,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 138,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7,192.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 454,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,989,000 after acquiring an additional 448,545 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6,011.8% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,094.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 34.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 51,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Wolfe Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $109.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.26.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $94.52 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.55 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.25.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

