Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 43,660 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,660 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the third quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 7,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% during the third quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $109.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $107.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.26.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $94.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.25. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.55 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The firm has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 239.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.