Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 698,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.30% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $114,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $156.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.88 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.52 and a 200-day moving average of $150.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 48.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LYV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.05.

View Our Latest Report on LYV

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company’s core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry’s largest ticketing platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.