First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 13,079 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,806,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $616,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Visa by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 231,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,198,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Evercore set a $380.00 price objective on Visa in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.65.

Visa Trading Down 0.8%

V opened at $317.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.33. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $299.00 and a one year high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $575.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

