Blair William & Co. IL Has $143.85 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,088 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $143,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $221.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $230.53. The firm has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

