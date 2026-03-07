Blair William & Co. IL Has $110.53 Million Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,591 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.09% of CrowdStrike worth $110,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 142.9% during the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 394.8% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.9% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,047,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.3% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $582.00 to $472.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $537.00 to $487.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.98.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $428.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -579.71, a PEG ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $431.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $298.00 and a twelve month high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%.The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total transaction of $1,385,820.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 76,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,145,319.08. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.78, for a total transaction of $3,272,604.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 169,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,521,693.14. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 91,947 shares of company stock valued at $41,438,616 in the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.