Blair William & Co. IL Has $110.53 Million Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,591 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.09% of CrowdStrike worth $110,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 142.9% during the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 394.8% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.9% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,047,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.3% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CrowdStrike News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed record annual recurring revenue (> $5B), a swing to GAAP profitability and accelerating net new ARR — headlines that underpin the rally and long-term growth story. CrowdStrike’s Record ARR And AI Security Push Reshape Growth Story
- Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike launched FalconID (AI-powered MFA) and struck a strategic partnership to deliver Falcon on STACKIT’s EU sovereign cloud (Schwarz Digits) — moves that expand addressable market in regulated Europe and support enterprise sales momentum. CrowdStrike and Schwarz Digits Partner to Deliver AI-Native and Sovereign Cybersecurity Platform on STACKIT
- Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised FY2027 EPS estimates and reiterated an Outperform/Buy stance, signaling some analysts see upside to margins and model improvements after the quarter. CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Receives a Buy from Scotiabank
- Positive Sentiment: High-profile endorsements and institutional flows: Jim Cramer called CrowdStrike his “favorite” cybersecurity name, and Baron Global Opportunity Fund increased its stake — both support positive sentiment and buying interest. Jim Cramer Says “CrowdStrike’s the Best of the Best”
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage activity: Wells Fargo initiated coverage and CrowdStrike presented at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference — visibility that can help liquidity and analyst debate but not an immediate directional catalyst. CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector context — Okta’s strong quarter boosted interest in cybersecurity names broadly (positive for sector flows), but it also highlights differing execution and guidance among identity/security peers. Okta Earnings Beat, But Growth Questions Remain (CRWD)
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports for early March appear to contain erroneous/zero values (NaN/0), so short-interest signals are unreliable in the current data release. (Data item without a valid source link)
- Negative Sentiment: Several firms trimmed price targets (Jefferies $600→$500; Citi $610→$525; Argus $600→$520) while keeping Buy ratings — a re-rating of high-multiple software names that could limit near-term upside despite continued analyst support. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) Price Target Reduced to $500 at Jefferies Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $428.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -579.71, a PEG ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $431.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $298.00 and a twelve month high of $566.90.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%.The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total transaction of $1,385,820.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 76,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,145,319.08. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.78, for a total transaction of $3,272,604.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 169,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,521,693.14. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 91,947 shares of company stock valued at $41,438,616 in the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CrowdStrike Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.
The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.
