Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $96,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45,810.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,185,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165,663 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12,542.9% during the third quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,074,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,386,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,651,256,000 after buying an additional 851,110 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,228,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,790,000 after acquiring an additional 607,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 722,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,894,000 after purchasing an additional 424,342 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3%

VUG opened at $458.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $475.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.82. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

