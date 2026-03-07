Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in Pool Corporation $POOL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 133,013 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.74% of Pool worth $85,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Pool alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the second quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 164.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $213.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25. Pool Corporation has a 12 month low of $210.67 and a 12 month high of $374.74.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $982.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.14 million. Pool had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.67%.The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

Insider Activity at Pool

In related news, CFO Melanie M. Hart sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,580. The trade was a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Romain Kenneth G. St bought 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.67 per share, with a total value of $1,215,805.20. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 82,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,115,716.15. This trade represents a 7.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POOL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pool from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pool from $240.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $346.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on POOL

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation’s extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company’s product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.