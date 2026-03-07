Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,556 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.10% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $149,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,140,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,647,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,576 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,966,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,068,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,472 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,088.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,202,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,799 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,895,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 368.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,278,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,350 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $200.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.54. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $208.20. The company has a market cap of $165.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

