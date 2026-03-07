Wall Street Zen Downgrades MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) to Hold

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Up 2.5%

MongoDB stock opened at $270.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.35, a P/E/G ratio of 393.66 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $369.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.98. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $140.78 and a twelve month high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $695.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 555 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.86, for a total transaction of $229,692.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,066.24. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.83, for a total transaction of $4,178,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,041,316 shares in the company, valued at $435,093,064.28. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,504 shares of company stock valued at $13,389,622. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 55.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $329,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 33.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 16.5% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting MongoDB

Here are the key news stories impacting MongoDB this week:

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.