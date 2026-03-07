Blair William & Co. IL Has $150.40 Million Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 782,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.17% of American Tower worth $150,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in American Tower by 69.6% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 139,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 57,078 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $2,871,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $1,044,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in American Tower by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 61,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,808,000 after buying an additional 29,486 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Board raised the quarterly cash distribution to $1.79/share (5.3% increase versus prior quarter), payable April 28; the raise supports the stock’s income appeal and pushes the yield to roughly 3.8%. Read More.

In other American Tower news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $159,631,314.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 211,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,743,685.25. This trade represents a 91.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total transaction of $7,872,979.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 29,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,551.60. This trade represents a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $188.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.60 and its 200 day moving average is $185.15. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $166.88 and a one year high of $234.33. The firm has a market cap of $88.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on American Tower from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on American Tower from $231.00 to $229.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.35.

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

