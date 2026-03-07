Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Boosts Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 129.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,927 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 381.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.7% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 94.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $248.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Erste Group Bank raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $296.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM opened at $220.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.04. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $94.77 and a 52-week high of $255.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The mining company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 20.27%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.