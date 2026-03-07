Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Boosts Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 129.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,927 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 381.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.7% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 94.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Agnico Eagle Mines News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks industry note highlights AEM as a beneficiary of record gold prices, which improves revenue and margin prospects across gold producers. Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Agnico Eagle Mines
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks’ sector buy-list names AEM among five gold stocks to own to ride rising gold demand — a signal institutional investors may add exposure to high-quality miners. 5 Gold Stocks to Buy to Ride Solid Price & Demand Trends
- Positive Sentiment: Erste Group upgraded AEM from “hold” to “buy,” reflecting improving analyst sentiment that can support demand for the shares. Finviz – Erste Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: TD Securities raised its AEM price target to $251, lifting the valuation bar and giving investors a higher upside benchmark. TD Securities Raises Agnico Eagle Mines Price Target
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of Centerra Gold’s results underscores that higher commodity prices are offsetting volume declines across the industry — a broad-market context that applies to AEM but doesn’t change company-specific drivers. Can Centerra Gold Sustain Growth in a Strong Gold Market?
- Neutral Sentiment: An explainer asks whether AEM is still attractively priced after its big rally; it reviews valuation and recent performance — useful for longer-term investors weighing entry points, but not an immediate catalyst. Is It Too Late To Reassess Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) After Its Surging Share Price?
- Neutral Sentiment: Piece on institutional options activity suggests positioning shifts after AEM’s merger-related developments — may presage bigger flows but is interpretative rather than a direct fundamental change. Institutional Options Signal Turning Point For Agnico Eagle Mines Post Merger
- Negative Sentiment: News summaries explain why AEM dipped more than the broader market today — short-term selling pressure and profit-taking after a strong run are cited as reasons for the pullback. Why Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today Zacks: Why AEM Dipped
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEM
Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance
AEM opened at $220.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.04. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $94.77 and a 52-week high of $255.24.
Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The mining company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 20.27%.
About Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.
Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Agnico Eagle Mines
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).
Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.