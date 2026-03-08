CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,515,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,732 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of CocaCola worth $233,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,441,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,996,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241,163 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,051,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,086,000 after acquiring an additional 57,407 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 10,408,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,311,000 after acquiring an additional 198,886 shares during the period. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 69,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 32,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.86 and its 200 day moving average is $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $331.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

Citi reaffirmed a buy on KO / stayed constructive on the name, which supports demand from institutional and growth‑oriented analysts.

In other CocaCola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,326 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $1,722,074.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 173,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,028,536. The trade was a 10.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $1,872,702.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,754,735. The trade was a 9.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 869,045 shares of company stock worth $68,407,201 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Barclays increased their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 target price on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

