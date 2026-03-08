Rajesh Pankaj Sells 1,000 Shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.10, for a total value of $368,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 60,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,158,147.60. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, February 5th, Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of InterDigital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.26, for a total value of $326,260.00.

On Monday, January 5th, Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of InterDigital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.75, for a total value of $326,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $357.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.60 and a 1 year high of $412.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.37.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.47. InterDigital had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 48.76%.The firm had revenue of $158.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.390-2.680 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in InterDigital by 186.8% during the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 109 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IDCC shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of InterDigital from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research cut InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterDigital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.67.

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company’s principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

