Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 107,937 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 107,937 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,363,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,928,730,000 after buying an additional 10,198,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,471,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,080,552,000 after buying an additional 1,820,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,270,157,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,288,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,860,000 after acquiring an additional 897,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,165,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,457 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Pfizer News
Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:
- Positive Sentiment: China approved Pfizer’s GLP‑1 weight‑management drug (Xianweiying / ecnoglutide), opening a large new market for its obesity franchise and reinforcing Pfizer’s push into metabolic drugs — this expands addressable market and supports long‑term revenue potential. China approves Pfizer GLP-1 drug for weight management
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade: Argus Research upgraded PFE to Buy and set a $35 target, citing progress in the GLP‑1 program and oncology pipeline — this can attract buy interest and boost sentiment among dividend and income investors. Argus Turns Bullish on Pfizer
- Positive Sentiment: Oncology wins: positive Phase 3 EV‑304 PADCEV results and FDA full approval for BRAFTOVI combinations were highlighted as re‑framing Pfizer’s long‑term growth prospects in oncology — supports diversification away from COVID revenues. Pfizer Obesity Nod In China And Cancer Wins
- Positive Sentiment: Pipeline expansion in China: Pfizer launched a Phase 1 heart‑failure candidate study in China, signaling continued local R&D investment that could yield future launches in a large market. Pfizer Adds New Early-Stage Heart Failure Candidate
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention & valuation debate: multiple articles note heightened retail/institutional interest and divergent valuation views (trending stock coverage, DCF vs. long‑term return debates) — increases volatility/volume but not a direct fundamental change. Pfizer Is a Trending Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Competition & generics risk for GLP‑1s: coverage notes Pfizer will face crowded competition (and price pressure risk) even as it gains approvals — a mixed commercial outlook. Weight-Loss Drug Approved in China — Up Against Generic Rivals
- Negative Sentiment: Structural headwinds remain: analysts reiterate risks from declining COVID revenues, upcoming patent expirations and U.S. drug‑pricing pressures (IRA) that could limit near‑term growth despite new launches. Can Pfizer Reignite Growth?
- Negative Sentiment: Policy/legal noise: a recent court ruling awarded Pfizer $29M in an SEC settlement dispute (one‑time benefit), but legal and policy developments remain sources of uncertainty for investors. Judge approves Pfizer, SEC settlement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Pfizer Stock Performance
PFE stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.47.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pfizer Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 126.47%.
About Pfizer
Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.
Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.
