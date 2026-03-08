Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 107,937 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 107,937 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Pfizer alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,363,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,928,730,000 after buying an additional 10,198,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,471,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,080,552,000 after buying an additional 1,820,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,270,157,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,288,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,860,000 after acquiring an additional 897,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,165,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,457 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research raised Pfizer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 126.47%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.