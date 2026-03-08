Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.7% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $19,755,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 851.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,760,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,934,000 after buying an additional 1,575,378 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 79,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 52,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.18.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total transaction of $33,934.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,469.82. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $9,859,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,674,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,028,012.80. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,112,493 shares of company stock worth $118,605,094. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $298.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $349.00. The company has a market cap of $3.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

