Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYA

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,342,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Liberty Global worth $15,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 79.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 207.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31. Liberty Global Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($8.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($8.14). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 146.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 33,220 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $371,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBTYA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $11.80 to $12.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LBTYA

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global plc operates as a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering a wide array of broadband internet, digital cable television, fixed-line telephony and mobile services. Through its extensive fiber and hybrid-fiber coaxial networks, the company delivers high-speed internet connectivity, video on demand and interactive television platforms to residential and business customers. Its service portfolio includes digital voice, managed Wi-Fi solutions, home security and converged connectivity bundles designed to meet evolving consumer and enterprise demands.

The company’s footprint spans key European markets, including the United Kingdom and Ireland under the Virgin Media brand, the Netherlands through Ziggo, Belgium via Telenet, and operations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Poland and Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.