Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.26% of Henry Schein worth $20,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Henry Schein by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.8% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.3% during the second quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.60. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $89.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 3.02%.The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $228,543.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,785.96. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 5,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $478,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 80,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,508,763.20. The trade was a 6.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,712 shares of company stock worth $8,251,789. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.58.

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

