David Carter Sells 4,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider David Carter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $341,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 81,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,996,447.04. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $87.00 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $134.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 669.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.88.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $345.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.51 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KTOS. BNP Paribas Exane set a $80.00 price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. JonesTrading started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Positive Sentiment: Kratos completed the cash acquisition of Israeli firm Orbit Technologies, adding capabilities and personnel that support its unmanned systems and satellite communications strategy. Kratos Defense Completes Cash Acquisition of Orbit Technologies

Kratos won a multi‑million dollar production contract for a Counter‑UAS system and confirmed its OpenSpace platform is deployed in SSC Space's Space Go LEO service — tangible revenue/visibility drivers for its unmanned and space businesses.

Analysts and media lists continue to highlight KTOS as a defense/drone play; several firms maintain buy/overweight views and some raised targets recently, supporting demand from retail and institutional momentum.

The company completed a major follow‑on equity offering to fund expansion and M&A — this provides firepower for growth but introduces dilution risk investors must price in.

Insider selling: CFO Deanna Lund and another insider disclosed sales totaling ~10k+ shares in early March, which some investors view as a near‑term negative signal.

Valuation and volatility risks: KTOS trades at a very high P/E and has shown wide price swings over the past year, raising the risk that momentum reverses if execution or macro tailwinds fade.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

