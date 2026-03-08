Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Campbell’s worth $20,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Campbell’s by 66.8% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell’s in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell’s by 333.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co lifted its holdings in Campbell’s by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPB opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.68. The Campbell’s Company has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of -0.03.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.69%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.83%.

In other Campbell’s news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 11,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $325,017.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,884.78. This trade represents a 20.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,700 shares of Campbell’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $71,577.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,264 shares in the company, valued at $669,748.64. This trade represents a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 19.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CPB shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Campbell’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Campbell’s in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $31.35.

About Campbell’s

Campbell’s (NASDAQ: CPB) is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell’s has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company’s brand portfolio includes Campbell’s Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

