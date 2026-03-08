CocaCola Company (The) $KO is Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,444 shares during the quarter. CocaCola comprises about 0.6% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CocaCola by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,885,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,464,464,000 after buying an additional 1,443,189 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CocaCola during the second quarter worth $3,846,270,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in CocaCola by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,281,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,170,000 after acquiring an additional 285,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CocaCola by 10.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,328,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,495,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,960,000 after acquiring an additional 938,116 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $77.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.46. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $331.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.CocaCola’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Positive Sentiment: Citi reaffirmed a buy on KO / stayed constructive on the name, which supports demand from institutional and growth‑oriented analysts. Read More.

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $1,722,074.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 173,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,028,536. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 99,437 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $7,996,723.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 410,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,016,431. The trade was a 19.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 869,045 shares of company stock valued at $68,407,201. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 target price on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

