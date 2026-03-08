Permian Resources Corporation $PR Holdings Increased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,263,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,628,744 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 1.66% of Permian Resources worth $169,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,463,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705,644 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Permian Resources by 20.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,101,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,280 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,453,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,059 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,043,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,632 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,119,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Permian Resources news, CEO William M. Hickey III sold 898,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $16,513,014.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,389,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,577,263.90. This represents a 8.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,351,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,710,940.56. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,965,093 shares of company stock worth $62,487,101. 6.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PR opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. Permian Resources Corporation has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $19.38.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 18.46%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.69.

Permian Resources

Permian Resources (NYSE: PR) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of oil and natural gas assets in the Permian Basin. The company’s operations encompass all phases of upstream activity, including geological and geophysical analysis, drilling, completion and production. By employing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies, Permian Resources aims to efficiently unlock hydrocarbon reserves and deliver consistent production growth.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Permian Resources concentrates its asset portfolio in the Delaware and Midland sub-basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

