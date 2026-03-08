Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,086,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,625,000 after acquiring an additional 29,634 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $102.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $109.63.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

