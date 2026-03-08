Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 44,822 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,986,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,822 shares during the period. CocaCola accounts for about 1.3% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.16% of CocaCola worth $463,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CocaCola by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,885,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,464,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,189 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter valued at about $3,846,270,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,281,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,170,000 after purchasing an additional 285,794 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,328,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,962,000 after buying an additional 2,497,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,495,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,960,000 after buying an additional 938,116 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Citi reaffirmed a buy on KO / stayed constructive on the name, which supports demand from institutional and growth‑oriented analysts. Read More.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on CocaCola from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.12.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.11%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $1,872,702.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,754,735. This represents a 9.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $2,284,228.65. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 869,045 shares of company stock worth $68,407,201. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

